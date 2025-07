Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday evening at Blair House in Washington with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The two first held an extended meeting, followed by a private one-on-one discussion.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Steve Witkoff, the US President’s Special Envoy to the Middle East.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at approximately 6:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 a.m. Israel time).