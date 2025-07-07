The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that yesterday (Sunday), IDF soldiers operated under the direction of the ISA to apprehend a terrorist in Salem in Samaria who was a central arms dealer involved in multiple weapons and drug deals.

During the activity, the soldiers fired toward the wanted terrorist and an additional terrorist who was with him. Both terrorists were eliminated.

During a search of the terrorist's vehicle, a gun and magazines were located.

The confiscated weapons were transferred to Israeli security forces for further processing. No IDF injuries were reported.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate to protect the safety of Israeli civilians," the military stated.