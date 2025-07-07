This morning (Monday), the military court began the arraignment phase in the trial of five reservist soldiers from Unit 100, who were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a terrorist from the Nukhba force at the Sde Teiman detention facility.

The soldiers were serving in reserve duty when they were called to conduct a search on a dangerous detainee held under security arrest. According to the indictment, the incident that followed led to a criminal investigation.

Attorneys Adi Keidar, Nati Rom, and Moshe Polsky, representing two of the soldiers on behalf of the Honenu legal organization, criticized the very decision to hold the trial: "While Israel is negotiating the release of terrorists with blood on their hands, it is prosecuting the soldiers who protected them. This is a disgrace. The indictment should never have been filed. We will do everything in our power to have it dismissed."

According to the attorneys, the soldiers left their homes and reported for reserve duty out of a sense of duty, only to find themselves at the center of a criminal proceeding, while the terrorists they were guarding are expected to be released under a future agreement.

In July 2024, the five soldiers were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident. Several months later, attorneys Menashe Yado and Nati Rom filed a libel suit on behalf of two of the soldiers against journalist Guy Peleg and Channel 12 News, following a report that, according to them, included baseless and severe accusations, among them, claims of committing sodomy against the terrorist.

The lawsuit, filed for approximately NIS 1.5 million, argues that the report severely damaged the soldiers’ reputations and standing.

The legal proceedings are expected to continue in the coming months, with the defense team planning to request the immediate dismissal of the indictment.