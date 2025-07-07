Been absent for a while, so did I miss anything? Apparently not because Hamas today is the same as Hamas yesterday.

All they wanted were a few changes before going ahead with an arranged ceasefire. Netanyahu was ready. Trump was ready.

All Hamas needed were some “tweaks” before they could go on with the wedding. As usual, the blushing bride never showed up…as I predicted.

When will we ever learn? There is no dealing with these monsters as if they are “partners.” They need to be crushed until they cry Uncle.

That day will come when Israel rallies as it did to capture the skies over Iran. Doing the impossible has always been Israel’s secret weapon.

Netanyahu, as we said before, is A Man of War, and when the time is right he will not hesitate to show the enemy who’s boss.

Yes, I know, it’s taking too long, but remember, this is Amalek, a people mentioned in our Bible as deserving to be wiped out, which means that somehow, they persist.

As for Trump, most emphatically he accentuates the positive, and keeps winning on a grand scale, resulting in that golden age he promises.

Like the classy Guy Lafleur, or the 1980 “Miracle On Ice,” when a group of American college amateurs beat the mighty Soviets, Trump shoots, he scores.

From the song of Muhammad Ali, “Floats like a butterfly, stings like a bee.”

They said “quagmire” if he dares to join Israel in her war against Iran. But he sent in fighter jets and that B-2 Bomber…in and out in one day or two. Mission Accomplished.

America and Israel, together, the greatest show on earth.

There is no quagmire, but there is American swagger.

USA…USA…USA

They said immigration can’t be fixed. Only Congress can get it done, as meanwhile illegals keep storming in.

Trump said nonsense.

He closed the border by the power of his pen. But what about the 20 million already here, like the illegals luxuriating in New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel?

One word…Deport.

Deport them all…the long, the short, and the tall, and by the way, where have they been, those campus cheerleaders for Hamas?

Somehow, they are not so bold ever since the Trump Administration is demanding their documentation.

More than a few have already been sent back, with their drums, bullhorns, and keffiyehs.

Perfectly timed …the Supreme Court gave Trump a huge win when it ruled that local courts can not intervene on Trump’s federal actions.

This gives Trump a freer hand to deport, and to score a win for female athletes over men like Lia Thomas who compete as women. No more that at U of P.

I would roll the dice with Trump any day.

Now available, a collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, “Writings.”

Engelhard books J.Engelhard

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int’l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore. New from the novelist, the anti-BDS thriller Compulsive . Website: www.jackengelhard.com

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all.”