We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Chukat
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Ori Engelman

In Parashat Chukat, in the episode of Mei Meriva, Moshe hits the rock instead of speaking to the rock as God commanded.

Question
Why was Moshe's punishment not entering the Land of Israel?

Answer
Moshe is compared to the sun, while Yehoshua to the moon. Unlike the sun, which blocks the light of the stars, when the moon shines at night, the light of the stars is visible. Similarly, moderated leadership is needed in the Land.

Gemara: Bava Batra 91a
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered

The Gemara in Bava Batra teaches that Elimelech & his sons Macḥlon and Chilion were the leaders of their generation.

Question
Why were they punished by death for leaving Eretz Yisrael at a time of famine?

Answer
Elimelech and his sons' sin was abandoning the nation in its time of difficulty; geographically (leaving the Land), economically (not supporting the people); and by marrying foreign women.

Location of the Week
Location: Tel Arad
Subject: Bibilical Arad
Reference: Sefer Bamidbar Perek 21 Pesukim 1-3
Written by: David Magence

Tel Arad, presumably the site of biblical Arad, is located approximately eight kilometers west of the modern city of Arad.

Excavations have uncovered remains of a walled Canaanite city, as well as later remains from the period of the kingdom of Yehudah.

These remains occupy the higher part of the Tel, and include remains of an Israelite fortress which was used between the 9th and 6th Centuries BCE to protect the kingdom of Yehudah's southern border.