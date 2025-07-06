אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Ori Engelman
In Parashat Chukat, in the episode of Mei Meriva, Moshe hits the rock instead of speaking to the rock as God commanded.
Question
Why was Moshe's punishment not entering the Land of Israel?
Answer
Moshe is compared to the sun, while Yehoshua to the moon. Unlike the sun, which blocks the light of the stars, when the moon shines at night, the light of the stars is visible. Similarly, moderated leadership is needed in the Land.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered
The Gemara in Bava Batra teaches that Elimelech & his sons Macḥlon and Chilion were the leaders of their generation.
Question
Why were they punished by death for leaving Eretz Yisrael at a time of famine?
Answer
Elimelech and his sons' sin was abandoning the nation in its time of difficulty; geographically (leaving the Land), economically (not supporting the people); and by marrying foreign women.
Location: Tel Arad
Subject: Bibilical Arad
Reference: Sefer Bamidbar Perek 21 Pesukim 1-3
Written by: David Magence
Excavations have uncovered remains of a walled Canaanite city, as well as later remains from the period of the kingdom of Yehudah.
These remains occupy the higher part of the Tel, and include remains of an Israelite fortress which was used between the 9th and 6th Centuries BCE to protect the kingdom of Yehudah's southern border.