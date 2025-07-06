We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Chukat

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Ori Engelman

In Parashat Chukat, in the episode of Mei Meriva, Moshe hits the rock instead of speaking to the rock as God commanded.



Question

Why was Moshe's punishment not entering the Land of Israel?



Answer

Moshe is compared to the sun, while Yehoshua to the moon. Unlike the sun, which blocks the light of the stars, when the moon shines at night, the light of the stars is visible. Similarly, moderated leadership is needed in the Land.

Gemara: Bava Batra 91a

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered

The Gemara in Bava Batra teaches that Elimelech & his sons Macḥlon and Chilion were the leaders of their generation.



Question

Why were they punished by death for leaving Eretz Yisrael at a time of famine?



Answer

Elimelech and his sons' sin was abandoning the nation in its time of difficulty; geographically (leaving the Land), economically (not supporting the people); and by marrying foreign women.

Location of the Week

Location: Tel Arad

Subject: Bibilical Arad

Reference: Sefer Bamidbar Perek 21 Pesukim 1-3

Written by: David Magence