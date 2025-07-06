IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir visited the training base of the "Hashmonaim" Brigade in “Tevez” Base on Sunday, accompanied by the Commander of the Israeli Ground Forces, MG Nadav Lotan, the Head of the Manpower Directorate, MG Dado Bar Kalifa, the Commander of the "Hashmonaim" Brigade, COL A., and other commanders.

During the visit, the Chief of the General Staff was presented with the training program for the soldiers, its adaptation to the haredi community, and the brigade’s operational activity in the Gaza Strip.

The Chief of the General Staff spoke with the brigade's soldiers and emphasized the importance of their enlistment in the IDF during these critical times.

The Chief of the General Staff told the soldiers: "You are proof that there is no contradiction between a haredi lifestyle and serving in the IDF. Anyone who enlists haredi will remain haredi."

Zamir continued: “I want to tell you that you are a wonderful group from the people of Israel, from the Jewish people. We operated in Iran, 1,500 kilometers from here. We are operating in Lebanon, we are present in Syria, and we are operating in Gaza against those who tried to destroy us. We are defending ourselves, and to defend ourselves, we truly need the best people and the great spirit that exists in this nation. I believe you embody the spirit of our people, and I want to express my deep appreciation and gratitude for that.

"We are doing everything to enable you to combine the world of Torah and study with the world of military service. Your integration into the IDF is something you should be proud of. Your families should be proud of it, your community should be proud of it."

He added: "In this sense, you should see yourselves as pioneers and trailblazers—you are truly leading the way. And I am confident and certain that you will receive recognition for this. I know some of you may be experiencing challenges, perhaps personal ones, but I am confident, and I say this from my own experience, that what matters most in life, and what pays off, is perseverance.

"Today, we have Hashmonaim soldiers fighting in the Gaza Strip, doing exceptional work there. I believe this is proof that faith prevails. In that sense, I want to say once again, thank you very much, and deep appreciation for what you’re doing. Be proud of yourselves,” the Chief of Staff concluded.