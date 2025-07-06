The IDF announced on Sunday that last Monday, guided by IDF and Shin Bet intelligence, it struck and eliminated the terrorist Ramzi Ramadan Abd Ali Saleh, Commander of Hamas’ Naval Force in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, Saleh was a significant source of knowledge in the Hamas terrorist organization, and in recent weeks, was involved in planning and advancing maritime terrorist attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

The terrorist was eliminated in Gaza City while he was operating in a structure with additional terrorists, including Hisham Ayman Atiya Mansour- Deputy Head of Hamas’ mortar shell array cell, and Nissim Muhammad Suleiman Abu Sabha- a terrorist who operated within Hamas’ mortar shell array.

The IDF stressed that prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The IDF stated that it will "continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to remove any threat posed to Israeli civilians and IDF troops."