היישוב נחרב תחת החולות. ברקע: קולות ירי של הלוחמים צילום: באדיבות המצלם

The IDF on Sunday reached the ruins of the former community of Atzmona in Gush Katif, which was destroyed during the 2005 Disengagement.

The site, a sandy expanse approximately three kilometers north of Rafah, revealed the remains of the Atzmona outpost—the last visible trace of the community—buried beneath layers of sand. Footage obtained by Arutz Sheva-Israel National News shows the desolate area where little remains of the once-thriving community. Today, only a lone outpost stands in the area, a silent reminder of what once was.

מוצב עצמונה צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Meanwhile, fighting continues throughout the Gaza Strip. Over the past 24 hours, IDF forces, in coordination with the Air Force, struck approximately 130 terror targets. The operation resulted in the elimination of terrorists and the destruction of terror infrastructure, tunnels, weapons depots, and military compounds.

In southern Gaza, combat teams from the Kfir Brigade and the 188th Brigade operated in Khan Yunis, raiding terror targets and locating weapons.

In the Rafah neighborhood of Jenina, the Gaza Division destroyed terror infrastructure. In northern Gaza, Division 98 forces attacked military buildings and terror squads in Gaza City, while the Commando Brigade's combat team destroyed observation infrastructure.

Division 99 continued operations to locate and destroy underground and above-ground infrastructure. The Fire Brigade (990) struck a weapons warehouse.

Simultaneously, Division 162 forces eliminated additional terrorists in Jabaliya and on the outskirts of Daraj Tuffah.

The IDF Spokesperson stated: "The IDF is acting to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel."