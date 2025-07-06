The supplementary airport to Ben Gurion Airport will be built on land near the city of Rahat, most likely in the Tze'elim area, as decided in a special meeting held today (Sunday) with the participation of the Prime Minister, security establishment heads, representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority, Israel National Roads Company, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Environmental Protection, and Deputy Minister Almog Cohen.

Cohen, who recently resigned from his position as a minister in the Prime Minister's Office following the failure to promote the Negev alternative, retracted his resignation after a conversation with the Prime Minister.

In today's meeting, the security establishment opposed the Negev alternative, which involves the Negev Airbase in Negev, and it was proposed that the new airport be built in the Rahat area.

The decision means that the new airport is not expected to be completed before the end of this decade due to the lack of appropriate infrastructure at the designated site, in contrast to Negev, where a military infrastructure is already in place.