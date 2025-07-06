פעילות הנחל בעזה והשמדת התצפית דובר צה"ל

In recent days, troops from the Nahal Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, have been operating in the Daraj Tuffah area of the Gaza Strip.

As part of their operations, an Israeli Air Force aircraft, guided by the brigade’s Fire Control Center, struck an observation post identified in the area by ground troops, which had been directed toward them for use by the enemy.

In an additional operation, the troops located and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites, including military structures containing explosives, weapons stockpiles, and eliminated several Hamas terrorists.

IDF troops continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in accordance with the objectives of the war and in defense of the civilians of Israel and the communities near the Gaza Strip in particular.