As the government holds discussions today on selecting a secondary airport to complement Ben Gurion Airport, northern Israeli municipal leaders, including Likud members, have sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing the formation of a broad action committee aimed at advancing the establishment of an airport in Ramat David, in the Lower Galilee.

“We, heads of northern municipalities and Likud members, wish to inform you that we are currently forming a wide-ranging action committee to advocate for the construction of the complementary airport to Ben Gurion in Ramat David,” wrote the signatories, including Afula Mayor Avi Elkabetz, Karmiel Mayor Moshe Koninsky, Nof Hagalil Mayor Ronen Plot, Tiberias Mayor Yossi Nava, Beit She'an Mayor Noam Juma'a, Kiryat Bialik Mayor Eli Dukorsky, and Hatzor Mayor Michael Kabasa.

The mayors criticized what they described as the dismissal of their position by some government officials. “Time and again, we are astonished to see how some decision-makers, including Minister Miri Regev and Deputy Minister Almog Cohen, ignore our opinion and thwart the establishment of the airport in the north, contrary to every professional recommendation that identifies Ramat David as the most suitable option in every respect,” they stated.

Emphasizing the national importance of the project, the letter called the move essential for the future of the Galilee: “This is an unprecedented growth engine that will contribute to the rehabilitation and development of the Galilee, potentially adding about 11,000 jobs, tripling revenue from incoming tourism, and making international air travel accessible to more than 4 million residents of Haifa and the north by 2035.”

The action committee will reportedly include senior figures from the tourism, hospitality, economic, health, and industrial sectors, in addition to local government leaders.

Ahead of today’s deliberation led by the Prime Minister, the mayors concluded: “We, the heads of northern municipalities and Likud members, support the establishment of the Ramat David airport. We expect you, Prime Minister, to lead this urgent and necessary decision and to immediately order the completion of the airport’s planning.”

Ophir Shik, chairman of "Lev BaGalil" and deputy head of the Lower Galilee Regional Council, added: “There should be no conflict with the south—Israel needs two additional airports. The Prime Minister must promote Ramat David, which would uplift the entire Galilee and ease the severe congestion at Ben Gurion Airport.”