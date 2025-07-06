Three months after the October 7 attack, and as part of Operation Swords of Iron, an unusual attempt by the Hamas terror group to infiltrate the IDF’s Base 8200 has been revealed.

According to a report in Israel Hayom, at the end of December 2023, a cleaning services tender for one of the bases of Unit 8200, the IDF’s technological intelligence unit, was published online.

The report states that during IDF operations in the Gaza Strip, a technical capture device (TCD) revealed that Hamas had identified the tender and tried to use it as a means to gain access to the sensitive base.

The event led to the immediate cancellation of the tender. The IDF issued an order to refine procedures regarding the publication of sensitive information on the internet, including security-sensitive tenders, in order to prevent similar attempts in the future.