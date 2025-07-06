Like some other authors, I’ve also written about what comes next, even though it seems like trying to reinvent the wheel over and over again. Regardless, since the same old double standards keep being applied to Israel, the same old answers (and a few others) have to be repeated over and again as well.

Given that the sole, minuscule nation of Israel Reborn has to constantly argue not only for its very right to exist (with others’s “permission,” of course) as a 9-15 mile wide sardine can, with its citizens mostly packed into that narrow waistband (a dangerous vulnerability recently illustrated when powerful Iranian ballistic missiles were deliberately targeted at innocent civilians, causing proportionally too many deaths and injured, and displacing 50,000 people from their homes), the hypocrisy of those giving Israel such headaches continues to stink to high a heaven.

Look at the caption in this link, for example. It shows an American B-2 stealth bomber flying out of Diego Garcia over the BRITISH Indian Ocean Territory.

Hello…

“Rule Britannia” conquered the largest empire that ever existed, a half world away from its own island borders, yet joins Russians, French, Spanish, Belgians, Germans, Italians, Turks, Arabs, and others who also forcibly acquired lands vast distances from their own ancestral homelands, killing many of the original inhabitants in the process…

Have a look:

Rule, Britannia (or Rule Britannia!), The European Union, & Those...

Rule Britannia Creative Commons/wikimedia.org

And as for the Arabs, Arabized Islamist Turks, Pakistanis, and others as well, here’s a look at their expansionist, duplicitous exploits in contrast to what they accuse tiny Israel of:

Berber Autumn... meforum.org

and

“Sudan: The Story Within The Story” INN

As for Hamas and other murderous Islamist supporting megalomaniacal Turks :

Regarding the ancient Jewish connection to the land of Israel, the Hebrew Patriarch, Abraham, came into the “Promised Land” some 4,000 years ago from Mesopotamia. His son Isaac became father to the man whose sons became heads of the Twelve Tribes of Israel.

The Arabs’s origin is in the Arabian Peninsula; the Turks, in Central Asia near China. They both came into the neighborhood where Israel is located via conquest and settlement of native peoples’s lands thousands of years later. Neither have anywhere near the historical connections to the land where Abraham arrived four millennia ago and purchased the burial site for his family as the Jewish People have.

The Arabs understood this, so tried to hijack Jewish history, claiming Abraham was a Muslim, modified the Torah, which Muhammad learned from his Jewish hosts who developed the date palm oasis in Medina and gave him refuge, and rewrote it as the Qur’an. It’s no accident that much of it appears as an Arabized version of the Hebrew Bible.

In obvious contrast, Jews, whose very name comes from Jacob’s (later renamed “Israel”) son Judah, have lived continuously in the lands assigned by Jacob to his sons on both sides of the River Jordan (including in Gaza and the Golan Heights) for four millennia, despite their reduced numbers due to wars with Assyria, Babylonia, Seleucid Greeks (based in Syria), and the Great Diaspora caused by the wars for independence with Rome…

By the way, both Gaza and the Golan were included in the original 1920 Mandate of Palestine.

King David purchased the site in Jerusalem where his son King Solomon would build the First Temple, from the Jebusites, a subgroup of Canaanites, three thousand years ago.

He was born in Bethlehem of Judaea (not “West Bank”), the same as Yehoshua/Jesus was as well a thousand years later, and was crowned King of Israel by the Prophet Samuel in Hebron, where Abraham purchased the burial place for most of the Hebrew patriarchs and matriarchs.

Several centuries before Yehoshua/Jesus of Nazareth, Judaea had to fight for its freedom against Greeks who had conquered Syria and Judaea.

The revolt began in Mod’in in Judaea, and was led by the Hasmonean family of the “Maccabees,” the “hammers,” as told on the Book’s of Maccabees in the Apocrypha adjuncts to the Bible (the Chanukah story).

Add to this three centuries of horrendously costly war with Rome for their freedom and independence, including tens of thousands of Judaean warriors allying with the Persian army to fight the hated Byzantine successors to their Roman oppressors.

This is corroborated by non-Jewish sources as well as Jewish ones, as are the wars against Babylon and Rome as well..

Jewish revolt against Heracliu Wiki map

The Judaean-Persian alliance against the Byzantines in the early 7th century C.E. occurred just decades before huge hordes of Muslim Arabs launched murderous Caliphal imperialistic jihad against hundreds of millions of various non-Arab peoples as they burst out of the fast desiccating Arabian Peninsula, settling, colonizing, and forcibly Arabizing and Islamicizing indigenous peoples (Judaean/Jews, Copts, black Africans, Kurds, Persians, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Assyrians, etc.) and their ancestral lands.

Where are the Arabs’s age-old claims to Eretz Yisrael?

Don’t waste time, they don’t exist…apart from their two main imperial seats of power in Damascus and Baghdad.

The 7th century C.E. Arab and Arabized conquerors later had the audacity, as is occurring right up to present times, to proclaim sole ownership in the name of the Dar ul-Islam, and/or “purely Arab patrimony” of llands they forcibly acquired by the slaughter of millions of indigenous inhabitants.

The recent Indo-Pakistani war was due to this perpetual quest to try to expand the Dar ul-Islam—and the gruesome Arab butchery committed against modern day Judaeans/Jews on October 7th, 2023 is an example of this supremacist, non-compromising Arab or other Arabized Islamist mindset as well.

Note that the coin atop the following link is an Iudaea (Judaea) Capta coin, not a Palaestina capta one:

Comprenden mis amigos?

It was the Jewish People fighting one foreign invader after another in the Holy Land…no other. This analysis explains this nicely, but don’t forget its two internal links.

Arab and Turkish conquest, settlement, and forced acquisition of native peoples’s lands also frequently resulted in those peoples’s own languages and cultures being banned in this process as well.

Israel has made Arabic its second national language, and has Arabs elected to its Parliament (Knesset) who side with Hammas, calling for Israel’s destruction.

Yep, that’s racist, apartheid Israel, for sure.

With all that you’ve read previously here and in the very important links, it’s nonetheless just Israel, seeking to retain at least some historically Jewish lands in Judaea and Samaria, that is vilified and libeled as being “expansionist,” “colonizing,” and every other nasty thing under the sun.

By the way, in the aftermath of the 1967 War, UNSC Resolution 242 called for just such a territorial compromise over these lands:

Given this state of affairs, Israel must do what it must do to not only survive, but to wonderfully thrive as an answer to such nauseating and obvious duplicity coupled with good old-fashioned antisemitism coming from both the Christian West and the Islamic East.