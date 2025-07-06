בני משפחה חולצו מסירה שהתהפכה בכנרת דוברות המשטרה

Sea police officers on the Sea of Galilee (Kineret) rescued a family, and children, yesterday after their boat capsized and sank. According to an initial assessment, the incident occurred due to a technical malfunction in the vessel.

Upon receiving the report of the overturned boat, officers quickly arrived at the scene and swiftly rescued all the passengers. The family was brought safely to shore without injury, though the boat itself sank.

Police emphasized the importance of boating safety, particularly the use of life vests. “It is essential to ensure the presence of safety equipment before setting out to sea. In this case, the life vests saved lives,” a police statement said.