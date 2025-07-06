US President Donald Trump's net worth is now estimated to exceed $10 billion, according to an analysis by The New York Times based on his financial disclosure and other publicly available data.

The report highlights that a significant portion of Trump's fortune derives from cryptocurrency investments, particularly a coin named $TRUMP that was launched prior to his inauguration. The coin is currently valued at approximately $6.9 billion.

In addition, President Trump has reportedly earned at least $320 million in trading fees related to the cryptocurrency and holds World Liberty coins with an estimated potential value in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Trump Media, which operates the social network Truth Social, holds stock valued at around $2 billion. His real estate assets contribute an additional $1.3 billion to his overall wealth.