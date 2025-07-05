On July 4th, Elon Musk posted an online survey asking the readers to relate to the idea that he will form a new party.

"Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system," he wrote, "Should we create the America Party?"

On Saturday, he posted on X: "By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."