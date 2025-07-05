Two American humanitarian aid workers were injured Thursday morning in an attack at an aid distribution site in Rafah, Gaza, where civilians were gathered to receive vital food and supplies. According to official reports, terrorists threw two grenades into the distribution center.

The attack was highlighted by IDF English-language spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, who posted on social media that the Hamas terrorist organization and other militant groups in Gaza are actively sabotaging humanitarian operations.

“Just this morning, terrorists threw two grenades into an aid distribution site in Rafah, while civilians were still present,” Shoshani stated. “As a result of the explosion of one of the grenades, two American Gaza Humanitarian Foundation personnel were injured.” He added that IDF troops facilitated a safe evacuation of the injured workers for further medical treatment.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.-based organization delivering aid in the region, confirmed the incident in a statement by Reverend Johnnie Moore, a spokesperson for the group.

“This morning, two American aid workers were injured distributing food as part of GHF activities,” Moore tweeted. “Early indication is that this was hostile action by Hamas. GHF continues to investigate and will update with more information as it becomes available.”

Moore expressed gratitude that the injuries were not life-threatening and urged the public to pray for the victims and their families. “All we want to do is feed Gazans. That’s all,” he added. “These Americans are heroes who put their lives in harm’s way every day to do it.”

As of Friday, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has not released the names of the injured workers but confirmed that both are receiving medical treatment and are in stable condition.