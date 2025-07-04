תיעוד הפעילות בעזה דובר צה״ל

In the past week, IDF forces under the Southern Command, guided by the Shin Bet and Military Intelligence, have eliminated more than 100 Hamas terrorists, including significant figures such as Hamas's Head of Combat Assistance, Hakam Issa, Head of the Operations Division for Khan Younis Brigade, Mohammad Al-Sheikh, the Commander of a Platoon in the Zaytoun Battalion, Issa Abbas, and the Commander of a Platoon in the Tzabara Battalion, Mohammad Jarousha.

As part of the ongoing operations, Division 98, which resumed its maneuvering this week, along with Division 162, launched an attack against Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Brigade in the northern Gaza Strip.

צה"ל אוחז מבצעית בכ-65% משטח הרצועה דובר צה״ל

Since the beginning of the military operation, the Israeli Air Force has targeted over 7,500 terrorist infrastructure sites, including weapons storage facilities, rocket launchers, underground tunnels, and terrorists from various terror organizations in the Strip.

Currently, the IDF holds operational control over approximately 65% of the Gaza Strip. "IDF and Shin Bet forces continue to operate in Gaza in line with the goals of the war, aiming to protect Israeli citizens, particularly those living in the Gaza envelope," a statement said.