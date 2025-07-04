IDF troops, following IDF and ISA intelligence, continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Over the past week, IDF troops have been operating in the Gaza City area, demolishing weapons storage facilities and eliminating terrorists both above and below ground. Over the past day, several explosive devices planted to target IDF troops were located and demolished.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops operate to locate and dismantle weapons, and underground infrastructure, military infrastructure both above and below ground. Over the past day, the IDF conducted several airstrikes targeting various terror infrastructure.

In the area of Khan Yunis, IDF troops continue to operate to locate and dismantle Hamas terror infrastructure sites. Over the past day, the troops located and confiscated weapons and eliminated terrorists.

In the Rafah area, IDF troops dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure and weapons, while protecting the communities of the Western Negev.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip In order to support the troops operating on the ground. Among the targets struck were launchers, military structures, weapons storage facilities, and additional terror targets.