AMIT Be’er Tuvia High School held a memorial on Friday upon receiving the tragic news of the death of Sgt. Yair Eliyahou, a graduate of the school, who was killed during an operational activity in northern Gaza.

School principal Amit Fischer said: “The teachers who taught Yair were shocked by the devastating news. Yair was a young man with a big, warm heart. His friendships, kindness, and care for others defined him throughout his life and during his service as a combat soldier in the IDF.”

“Since the beginning of the war, we have paid a heavy price. Yair is the fourth graduate we have lost. Our hearts are with his parents, Hava and Yaniv, his siblings Ido and Michal, his friends, and all who loved him. We will remember him and educate in his spirit—his goodness and contribution to others,” Fischer added.

His former homeroom teacher, Galit Biton, also shared her feelings: “Yair was a boy who was easy to love—sensitive, modest, and respectful. Deeply connected to his parents and family, he worked hard and met every challenge. We will forever remember the constant smile that lit up his face.”

Eliyahou, 19, from moshav Ezer in southern Israel, served in the northern brigade of the IDF Combat Engineering Corps.

The incident occurred in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza. During an engineering operation, an excavator fell into a deep pit and struck another D9 engineering vehicle operating nearby. Sgt. Eliyahou, who was operating the D9, was killed in the collision.

Since the war began on October 7, 882 IDF soldiers have fallen.

Eliyahou is survived by his parents, Hava and Yaniv, and his siblings, Michal and Ido. He was laid to rest today at 13:30 at the Ashdod military cemetery.