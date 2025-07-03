The recent wave of real estate purchases by Israelis in Cyprus has ignited an alarming surge in antisemitic rhetoric and political tensions on the island. The controversy reached a peak during the congress of the left-wing political party, AKEL, where party secretary Stefanos Stefanou made inflammatory statements accusing Israeli real estate transactions of being part of a larger plan to undermine Cyprus' territorial integrity.

Stefanou, speaking during the party congress, claimed that the widespread sale of property to Israelis, particularly near strategic and sensitive areas, posed a significant threat to the sovereignty of Cyprus. He warned that if effective measures were not taken soon, Cyprus might lose control of its own land. "If we don’t act now, we will find that our country is no longer ours," Stefanou declared.

He continued, suggesting that these Israeli real estate purchases were part of a broader scheme involving the establishment of closed communities, Zionist schools, synagogues, and control over critical economic sectors. Stefanou criticized the government for allowing "uncontrolled" property sales to Israelis and called on President Nikos Christodoulides' administration to take immediate and decisive action.

In a particularly controversial statement, Stefanou stated that his concerns were not born out of xenophobia or antisemitism but from a genuine fear that Cyprus was losing control over its land. He further claimed that this situation resembled the early stages of land "takeover" by Jews in Israel. Stefanou also suggested that Israelis were behind real estate purchases in the Turkish part of the island.

During his speech, Stefanou failed to acknowledge that citizens from other foreign countries, not part of the European Union, were also involved in purchasing property in Cyprus. The Palestinian Authority ambassador to Cyprus, Abdallah Attari, also spoke at the congress, marking the first time a foreign ambassador has participated as a speaker at a local political event on the island. With parliamentary elections approaching in Cyprus this June, it is believed that AKEL may be using heightened criticism of Israel as a political tool to bolster support.

AKEL, which has deep communist roots, has long been critical of Israel, a sentiment that has intensified since October 7. The party frequently discusses the situation in Gaza using terms such as genocide, ethnic cleansing, war crimes, and starvation, but this marks the first time its leader has employed overtly antisemitic rhetoric.

Stefanou's remarks sparked a backlash across the island, with numerous politicians from centrist parties condemning his words. Several articles were published in the press denouncing his statements. However, the Cypriot government has remained silent on the matter.

Israel's Ambassador to Cyprus, Oren Anolik, responded to Stefanou's comments, expressing deep concern over the emerging antisemitic rhetoric in the public discourse of Cyprus. Anolik said, "We are deeply concerned and condemn the appearance of atypical antisemitic rhetoric in Cyprus' public discourse in recent days. Under the guise of 'political concern,' it revives dark patterns from the past: collective accusations, conspiracy theories, and ethnic scapegoating."

He added, "The accusations made by Stefanou echo the rhetoric that once led Europe to its darkest chapter. Diplomats are trained to avoid involvement in internal discussions, but there are moments when silence can be misunderstood or even misused. When a line is crossed, when a community is targeted, when a shared value is under threat, we must speak up. We do not have the luxury of silence."

Anolik emphasized the importance of Cyprus maintaining its commitment to freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. He pointed out that Cyprus, a country with a history of struggling for freedom and democracy, recognizes the right of foreign citizens to establish schools, places of worship, and to freely move and invest, so long as they respect the country's laws and institutions. He strongly stated that the spreading of claims "Zionist plans," "land acquisition," and "ghettos" were distortions of reality aimed at undermining entire ethnic or religious groups. "Fighting antisemitism is not just about remembering history. It is about political vigilance and moral responsibility. When antisemitism appears, even disguised, we must call it out and reject it without excuses or caveats," he concluded.

In parallel with Stefanou's statements, fake AI-generated videos of Haredi-looking Jews "explaining" their reasons for buying and stealing land have been posted to social media.