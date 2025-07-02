Iran's military loaded naval mines onto vessels in the Persian Gulf last month, intensifying concerns in Washington that Tehran was preparing to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported on Tuesday. This action followed Israeli strikes on various sites across Iran.

US intelligence detected these previously unreported preparations after Israel's initial missile attack on Iran on June 13. The loading of the mines, though not deployed in the strait, suggests Tehran may have been serious about closing one of the world's busiest shipping lanes. Such a move would have significantly escalated the ongoing conflict and severely impacted global commerce, as approximately one-fifth of global oil and gas shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

A White House official, when asked for comment on Iran's preparations, stated, as quoted by Reuters, "Thanks to the President’s brilliant execution of Operation Midnight Hammer, successful campaign against the Houthis, and maximum pressure campaign, the Strait of Hormuz remains open, freedom of navigation has been restored, and Iran has been significantly weakened."

US officials have not dismissed the possibility that the mine loading was a feint, intended to convince Washington of Tehran's resolve without actual intent to close the strait. Alternatively, it could have been a preparatory measure in anticipation of an order from Iran's leadership.

The Islamic Republic has threatened more than once to close the Strait of Hormuz in recent years.