The Hostage Families Forum released a statement calling on the Israeli government to use Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington DC next week to secure a permanent ceasefire that will bring all of the remaining hostages home.

"President Trump has given us tremendous hope with his recent public statements and his unwavering commitment to bringing all our loved ones home and ending this war. We are deeply grateful that he shares our core belief: every single hostage must return—no one should be left behind. All 50 hostages must come home now," the Forum stated.

"However, we are troubled by recent contradictory messages from Israeli officials. While senior security leaders have repeatedly stated that the IDF is nearing completion of its strategic and operational goals in Gaza—other voices continue to suggest that Hamas remains a threat, and that currently only a partial deal is on the negotiating table. Given President Trump's clear commitment, this forces us to ask: Does the Israeli government recognize that a short ceasefire followed by renewed fighting means, by definition, not all hostages will return home?

"Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to visit Washington in the coming days. This must not be a symbolic trip—it must be a turning point. This is not the time for mixed signals or half-measures. We expect this visit to focus on Trump's clear vision: the deal of all deals—a comprehensive deal that brings everyone home, ends the war, and opens a new era for the Middle East. The window of opportunity is open. The moment is now," the Forum's statement concluded.

50 hostages remain captive in Gaza, about 20 of whom are still believed to be alive.