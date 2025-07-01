The average left-wing intellectual, as the unmatched George Orwell observed, “never condemns violence as such, but only violence used in defence of Western countries.”

India Willoughby announces on X: “I could live in Iran. Better trans rights than in the UK and US.”

India is a trans rights activist. Her earlier tweet (“I never thought I'd say this, but #TeamIran”) triggered author J.K. Rowling, who doesn't hold back: “India, fan of a regime that hates women and gays? How astonishing!” Rowling even offered to pay for her ticket to Iran.

If you don't know much about India Willoughby, consider yourself lucky. India used to be “Jonathan” until her “transition” in 2016. Yet she remains a celebrity.

Ayatollah Khomeini managed to fool the Western public from the Paris suburb of Neauphle-le-Château, where he lived from late 1978 until 1979, when he returned to Tehran to lead the Islamic revolution. Khomeini was “incredibly popular” in the European media, says historian and former Libération journalist Claire Brière-Blanchet in an interview with NZZ this week. Anyone trying to publish critical articles in leftist papers was asked questions like, “Are you for American imperialism?”.

They spared us nothing—the democrats, the liberals, and the humanists.

In addition to war, the people of Gaza had to endure the cynicism of Greta Thunberg and Rima Hassan, pretending to deliver a sack of flour, two paracetamol, and three gauze pads… while calling “humanitarian” a farce that could have been described as a “plumcake for the Third World.” Staging a pre-arranged arrest only feeds the ego of those dreaming of being “kidnapped” by “evil Zionists.” Between selfies and quinoa bowls, our sailors even detour to rescue migrants in distress.

They were en route to “save Gaza,” which was a bad idea considering that the last activist to land there on a humanitarian ship was kidnapped, tortured, and killed by a group of Palestinian jihadists who weren’t particularly sensitive to his woke generosity.

From the pogrom of October 7, 2023—right after we recovered from the shock of the murderous violence filmed and broadcast by terrorists, and the joy and pride for the massacres of men, women, and children—we had to quickly set aside geopolitical analysis to counter, within 24 hours, the beautification of Hamas, a terrorist group suddenly rebranded as a “resistance movement.”

We had to remind everyone that since 2007, when the Muslim Brotherhood took power in Gaza, the Arab population has been bled dry, subjected to brutal propaganda and repression, shot in the back of the head for “treason” or “immorality,” and humanitarian aid has been diverted from hospitals and universities to tunnels for murderous ideologues—not to build a Palestinian Arab state, but to destroy Israel.

“How did the left-wing movements go from MeToo to supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps?” asks Eyal Yakoby.

Islamization has led to London being flooded with portraits of Ayatollah Khamenei.

And for our feminists, apparently, a woman is more oppressed in the United States than in Iran.

So we learn, for instance, that living in New York isn’t better than living in Tehran. At least, that’s what Whoopi Goldberg said—the woke matriarch of African Americans. Yes, for the popular Color Purple actress, the US and theocratic Iran are about the same.

On The View, host Alyssa Farah Griffin said: “Let’s remember that Iranians literally throw gay people off buildings. They don’t respect basic human rights or international law.” Whoopi replied that even in America, gays don’t have it so great.

“The US in 2025 is not comparable to Iran. I couldn’t go to Tehran right now dressed like this—I can’t show my hair, can’t wear a skirt, I’d have to cover my arms,” Griffin shot back.

Why does the left defend “a bloodthirsty dictatorship that hangs its gays, forces women to wear the veil, imprisons and tortures its dissidents, uses terrorism globally, has taken hostages since day one, and solemnly vowed to destroy the ‘Little Satan’ (Israel) while the ‘Great Satan’ (America) remains out of reach,” as Gilles William Goldnadel writes in Le Figaro?

“Only a blind man can’t see the metapolitical, metaphysical, and psychological dimension of this unnatural support: the obsessive hatred of the Judeo-Christian West.”

So the Ayatollah, who thinks he’s Allah’s representative on Earth, ended up revered not only in Tehran but also at Sciences Po, Columbia U., and journalism schools. Driven by hatred for the “Zionist entity,” liberal capitalism, and Western oppression, Khamenei launches progressive, “decolonial” missiles—more symbolic than effective, and relatively non-lethal—while Benjamin Netanyahu is a dangerous Jew with an oversized ego, masculinity at its worst. Khamenei’s diplomatic genius allowed him (with Russia, Syria, China, Venezuela, and Hamas) to form an “Axis of Good” to resist the “Axis of Evil” led by Americans. The mullah obviously has his dark side—about gender quotas and pronouns. But nobody’s perfect.

When the director of CodePink—“a women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars, support peace initiatives and human rights”—called Iranian general Soleimani a “national hero,” we entered the realm of psychology.

Irony abounds: a woman in London waving the Iranian flag, wearing a “Free Palestine” T-shirt. She couldn’t have worn that outfit or shown her hair in either Tehran or Gaza. She enjoys British freedoms while fighting for Islamic oppression.

When gays and trans people want to ally with those who hang “infidels,” history laughs at them with tears in its eyes: in Tehran, they’d be knocking on prison doors—from the inside—until the hangman arrived.

So we discover that, as the wonderful Judith Butler puts it, “Gaza has a vibrant gay life,” while Tehran is a kind of Ibiza with three daily executions.

And then I understood: since they’ve embraced everyone else, the democrats, the liberals, and the humanists won’t spare us Boko Haram either.

Because the earth really does seem to have become flat.

