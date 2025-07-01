The IDF Spokesperson announced that Division 98 has recently joined the ground combat efforts in the northern Gaza Strip and is now operating in the Gaza City area alongside Division 162.

According to the statement, the forces are maneuvering in the eastern part of Gaza City, working to dismantle terror infrastructure both above and below ground, and eliminating terrorists affiliated with various terror organizations in Gaza. The IDF emphasized that this move represents a deepening of operational achievements on the ground.

The entry of Division 98 into the fighting was supported by heavy aerial cover. The Air Force, together with the division’s fire coordination center, eliminated dozens of terrorists and carried out precision strikes in the area of operations to open routes for ground forces.

Among the forces involved are the Commando Brigade Combat Team and the 7th Brigade Combat Team.

So far, approximately 100 terror targets have been struck in the area, including terrorists, weapons depots, command centers, and enemy observation posts. The IDF Spokesperson stressed that IDF forces will continue to operate to ensure the security of the citizens of the State of Israel.