השמדת המנהרות דובר צה"ל

The Paratroopers Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, continues its operations in the Khan Yunis area in the Gaza Strip.

So far, the soldiers have eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters encounters in coordination with the Israeli Air Force, and have dismantled hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites — including operational centers, tunnel shafts, and hideouts equipped for long stays used for staging and preparing attacks by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

In addition to dismantling above-ground terrorist infrastructure, the troops are operating in coordination with Yahalom Unit soldiers to dismantle underground terror tunnel routes in the area.

In one of the operations, the troops dismantled approximately 3 kilometers of branched underground tunnel routes that were used by the terrorists for carrying out terrorist activities.

IDF troops continue to operate in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli civilians.