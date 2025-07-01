In the wake of Operation “Rising Lion” and its heroic success, US President Donald Trump’s recent posts on the “Truth” Social media platform drew widespread attention. Trump addressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing trial, denouncing it as an unjust “witch hunt” that undermines diplomatic efforts and calling for its immediate cancellation.

These statements sparked mixed reactions among the Israeli public. Some of Netanyahu's supporters welcomed Trump’s remarks, with some hoping they might lead to pressure on Israel’s judiciary. Others were uneasy with the idea of foreign intervention in the country's internal affairs. While Netanyahu’s critics repeated familiar mantras about “harming the rule of law,” conveniently forgetting their previous appeals for US intervention during the judicial reform protests under the calls “Biden Save Us”!

Regardless of one's view of Trump’s comments, a broader and more urgent issue must be addressed. Netanyahu’s trial has evolved from a domestic legal matter undermining public trust in law enforcement, hampering the prime minister’s ability to lead in wartime, into an issue that now carries serious international ramifications.

As Israel faces the possibility of shaping a new regional order, the prime minister’s limited capacity to engage fully in high-stakes diplomacy threatens the country’s ability to influence the region’s future for generations. Moreover, the continuation of the trial risks weakening the confidence of Israel’s allies in the stability of its leadership, potentially delaying or derailing critical negotiations.

Just recently, we witnessed an example of the insensitivity and irrationality of the judges of the Jerusalem District Court, who initially refused the prime minister’s request to delay testimony due to "exceptional circumstances," even as they were being served classified information. Only after the heads of the Mossad and Military Intelligence (!) made the effort to appear in a closed-door hearing did the judges finally agree to postpone the proceedings.

Such rigid conduct by the judiciary during a time of national crisis is not only unprecedented it also endangers Israel’s security. Not only were the heads of the Israeli intelligence community forced to appear in court to explain themselves to the judges, but the mere existence of such a situation also portrays Israel’s government as weak and unable to govern effectively.

Foreign leaders, particularly those unsympathetic to Israel, may interpret the ongoing legal proceedings as a sign of instability and opt to delay regional agreements until “things settle down in Jerusalem.” Such a scenario would be a diplomatic disaster, and only extraordinary strategic manoeuvring by Israel’s leadership might be able to avert it.

Therefore, the most appropriate and necessary course of action is to immediately suspend all court proceedings in Netanyahu’s trial until the end of the war. The trial, as is well known, has dragged on for years and is unlikely to reach a conclusion in the near future.

A postponement of a year or two would not fundamentally alter its impact on the state. In contrast, what is happening right now in the Middle East is unprecedented and represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Israel must not forgo this opportunity to shape the future of the entire region. The Israeli public and its elected officials must do all they can to free the prime minister’s hands from the shackles of an unyielding judicial system.

Shai Rosengarten, Chairman of the Im Tirtzu Movement, IDF Major (Res.), and M.A. in Public Policy