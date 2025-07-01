The Agudath Israel organization in New York issued a harsh statement last week against the controversial euthanasia law approved by the New York State Senate and called on Governor Kathy Hochul to veto it immediately.

The Senate approved the law, called "Medical Aid in Dying", which allows doctors to prescribe lethal medication to terminally ill patients who have been given a prognosis by two doctors of no more than six months to live, with a narrow vote of 35 to 27. The law, which passed in the House last April by a vote of 81 to 67, is ostensibly intended to ease patients' suffering and prevent severe pain before their death.

In its harsh statement, Agudath Israel first expressed gratitude to all those who fought against the law over the past decade, and whose efforts led to the law passing with only a slim majority. Agudath Israel described the law's approval as a dark day for New York.

"Today is a dark day in New York State, as the Senate voted, 35 to 27, to pass the Medical Aid in Dying Act (S.138) to legalize physician-assisted suicide. The Assembly passed the same bill in April; it now goes to Governor Kathy Hochul for signature," the organization wrote.

"The bill would allow physicians, at the request of patients, to write prescriptions for lethal drugs for patients who are believed by two physicians as having less than six months left to live."

Agudath Israel explained their opposition. "As an Orthodox Jewish organization, Agudath Israel of America is guided by the timeless principle that life is sacred. Our tradition teaches that every human being is created in the image of G-d, and that every moment of life has infinite value. Society legalizing coordinated killing, even in the difficult situation where the victim is in pain, erodes that value, and tells the vulnerable among us that their lives don’t matter. The Medical Aid in Dying Act sends precisely such a dangerous and destructive message."

They noted that these objections have been presented repeatedly in the past. "Agudath Israel has long advocated on behalf of terminally ill patients, particularly through its Chayim Aruchim (long life) division. Through this firsthand experience, Agudath Israel has witnessed our healthcare system marginalize the care of the elderly and patients viewed as “a burden.” It has seen many patients in which a doctor issued a grim diagnosis live rich, fulfilling lives well after their doctors’ darkest predictions were pronounced. What is more, such factors as the prevalence of depression among patients seeking to end their lives, the potential for medical misdiagnoses, the influence of family members, potential inheritors, and other financial pressures can lead patients to make irreversible decisions to end their lives prematurely."

Rabbi David Zwiebel, Agudath Israel’s executive vice president, bemoaned the Senate’s vote. “Since time immemorial, civilized societies have drawn a hard line on the issue of suicide. Taking one’s own life is a tragedy of untold proportion. Allowing physicians - whose calling is to heal - to serve as active accomplices in bringing about this tragedy of taking human life is a profound moral and practical misstep.”

“For the last decade, Agudath Israel has been an important part of a coalition of religious and disability rights groups opposing this legislation,” added Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, Agudath Israel’s Director of New York Government Relations. “We have met dozens of legislators on this issue, testified publicly and sent out numerous action alerts. We are deeply disappointed at today’s vote and strongly urge Governor Hochul to veto this bill.”

This is the first time that the State of New York has come close to approving such legislation, which in practice allows medically assisted suicide. The final decision rests with Governor Kathy Hochul, who must decide whether to sign the law or veto it.