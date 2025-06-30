On June 17, 2025, French president Macron poised to recognize a Palestinian state at a high-level U.N. conference seeking to support terror and claim to make history by flying the Palestinian Arab flag at the United Nations. It was a move many saw as a ludicrous act of conciliation towards an entity that, for decades, had harbored extremist ideologies and policies that promoted bigotry and hatred instead of peace.

As Macron sought to elevate an elusive “Palestinian Arab state” to new heights, and increase the number of countries recognizing "Palestine" as an independent state, the hand of God took another turn, embarrassing him publicly in front of all nations of the world at the United Nations. With hundreds of reporters waiting around to witness his declaration of a two-state solution and the flying of the Palestinian Arab flag at the United Nations, he had to call out the cancellation of his so-called historic conference as Israel had won an instant victory over Iran and its Palestinian Arab and Hamas proxies.

Although we were all caught up with the war in Israel, we must take a pause and recognize how Hashem glorified His Name at the United Nations in front of the entire global community, who witnessed a stunning display of divine intervention; a reminder that Hashem is always standing by protecting His children while rendering the most formidable adversaries powerless.

This scenario evokes the biblical adage that the Almighty has plans beyond the comprehension of man. At that moment, it was clear to all Government leaders and hundreds of reporters at the UN that G-d's divine providence was at work, leading to a recalibration of international attitudes toward Israel.

The fact that the United Nations, whose conferences are planned well ahead and never cancelled, had to reschedule because a small country they keep on condemning again and again simply for fighting for its existence could, in three days, achieve what world powers failed to accomplish in fifty years, speaks to the power of truth and honor. It is a mockery to those who think they can hurt the Jewish nation and affect its existence.

All witnessed how Iran’s operatives fell in a matter of days, and thus the world was gifted a more secure environment, liberated from the shackles of rhetoric that had been used to justify terror. France and all the nations owe deep gratitude to the Jewish Nation and the great miracle of G-d that we all witnessed.

Duvi Honigis Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce and J-biz Expo.