Arutz Sheva-Israel National News has launched a new news website in Arabic as part of an effort to make information and news accessible to Arabic-speaking readers in Israel and around the globe.

The site will include news, columns, interviews, and reports covering defense, religion, politics, culture, and Jewish-Arab relations from an Israeli-Zionist point of view.

The move was born amid dramatic local and regional changes in recent years, especially Operation Guardian of the Walls, which saw a wave of violent riots in cities with mixed Arab and Jewish populations, and the rising rift between Israel's Arabs and Jews. The site aims to offer a different view of reality, one that is precise, responsible, and fact-based, and to offer a solution for the Arabic-speaking public that does not find a balanced and pro-Israel platform in the wider Arabic media.

Arutz Sheva noted that the site's launch is an important strategic move that strengthens pro-Israel advocacy and advances interfaith dialogue while stressing values of identity, sovereignty, and mutual respect. In addition to current events, the site will publish writings of intellectuals, academics, clerics, and Arabic-speaking citizens who wish to partake in public dialogue while adhering to the values of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.

The site is another step in Arutz Sheva's digital expansion, which seeks to promote Zionist and reliable journalism in Hebrew, English, Russian, and now in Arabic as well.

Click here to read Arutz Sheva in Arabic.