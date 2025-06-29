Police officers arrived Sunday at the intensive care unit of Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in an attempt to question a 14-year-old boy who was wounded by IDF gunfire during the evacuation of a hilltop community in Binyamin.

After assessing the teen's medical condition, they left the scene without conducting the interrogation.

The teen remains hospitalized, connected to medical equipment and awaiting surgery to remove a live bullet from his body. According to attorney Daniel Shimshilashvili from the Honenu legal organization, who is representing the teen and other detainees involved in the incident, “This is the height of absurdity — an entire Shabbat of reckless conduct ends with a teen in intensive care, waiting for surgery to extract a bullet from his body.”

Attorney Shimshilashvili revealed that contrary to IDF spokesperson claims that only sponge-tipped bullets were used, Hadassah Hospital issued an official statement confirming that a live bullet was discovered in the teen’s body. “The police understood that questioning a minor in such a condition was not feasible — and I commend them for that,” he added.

The teen was injured Friday evening during the evacuation of an unauthorized outpost near Har Ba’al Hatzor. According to eyewitnesses, an IDF officer fired live rounds at the residents, hitting the teen in the arm. The bullet passed through his arm, lodged in his back, and caused shattered bones, shrapnel injuries, and lung damage due to the blast impact.

The teen is scheduled to undergo surgery today to remove the bullet. Attorney Shimshilashvili has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident: “It is imperative to examine how a civilian evacuation escalated to live fire at teenagers. This cannot be ignored.”