Singer-songwriter David H Green has released a stirring new single titled “Tiny Nation”, a powerful musical reflection on the survival of the Jewish people against the odds.

The song chronicles a long and painful history of exile, persecution, and survival — from the Pharaohs of Egypt to the Nazis of the 20th century — and frames the continued existence and thriving of the Jewish people as “nothing less than an open miracle.”

“How have the Jewish people survived thousands of years of being persecuted by the greatest empires and they are all gone?” Green asks. “A nation less than 0.2% of the world's population has made such an impact in so many areas. It should be a warning to those who still aim to destroy us. So it's time to leave us all alone.”

The track opens with a historical recounting:

“The great Egyptian Empire enslaved us / G-d saved us / a new nation He made us … but they’re gone.”

It continues in this style, calling out ancient empires — Assyrian, Babylonian, Roman, Persian, Byzantine — as well as the Crusaders and Nazis. Each verse contrasts their rise and fall with the endurance of the Jewish people.

The chorus captures the essence of the song:

“Little tiny nation / Tell me why are we still here / When all the big boys try to kill us / They just fall and disappear.”

Green’s message is both defiant and hopeful. “Tiny Nation” is not just a song — it’s a declaration. In a time of rising global antisemitism, the track serves as a modern anthem of pride, faith, and unwavering identity.

“Telling our story through music allows people to feel the miracle in their bones,” Green adds. “It’s a reminder — to the world, and to ourselves — that we are still here.”