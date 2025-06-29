Data from SHVA, which manages Israel's national credit card payment system, reveals that Operation Rising Lion did not curb Israeli consumer spending.

According to figures from the second week of the military operation (June 20-26, 2025), credit card expenditures surged by 31.4% compared to the previous week, despite restrictions imposed by the IDF Home Front Command.

During that week, Israelis spent a total of NIS 9.713 billion—significantly more than the NIS 7.392 billion spent during the first week of the operation. This represents only a slight 3.9% drop compared to the last full week before the operation began (June 6-12), during which spending reached NIS 10.112 billion.

A comparison with Operation Swords of Iron in October 2023 shows a 40% increase in spending during the second week of Operation Rising Lion, when credit card expenses amounted to just NIS 6.939 billion.

Positive trends were observed in most key consumer sectors:

Restaurants, cafés, and fast food: Spending rose by 20.7%, reaching NIS 591.1 million compared to NIS 489.9 million the previous week.

Clothing and footwear: Sales more than doubled, with NIS 408.3 million spent versus NIS 183 million the week prior.

Aviation: Despite airspace closures, the sector saw a dramatic rebound, with expenditures climbing from NIS 47 million to NIS 125 million—an increase of 166%.

Conversely, supermarket chains, likely affected by early stockpiling during the first week of the operation, experienced a 14.8% drop in sales—from NIS 1.628 billion to NIS 1.387 billion.