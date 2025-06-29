Arad Mayor Yair Maayan launched a scathing attack on the Haaretz daily, following a report concerning IDF operations during the fighting in Gaza.

"Once again, the defaming Haaretz is serving the terrorists. After labeling the bloodthirsty Nukhba murderers—who slaughtered babies, raped and shot young girls, and murdered women and the elderly—as freedom fighters."

"Now they are inventing a false blood libel against IDF soldiers, providing antisemitic material to the world with these fabrications. Israel’s enemies are spreading Haaretz’s slander across the globe. I wish upon them the same fate as the biblical spies who slandered the Land of Israel."

"Heaven will repay them accordingly. We will ban the entry of this newspaper, which aids terrorists, into the city of Arad."