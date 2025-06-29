Ahead of the expected discussion in the Security Cabinet regarding the continuation of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Yael Sabrigo, the niece of the late Lior Rudaeff, whose body is being held by Hamas—appealed to Defense Minister Israel Katz to halt the transfer of aid trucks.

"The aid strengthens Hamas and weakens the pressure to return the hostages," she wrote.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz claim they have ordered that no trucks reach the hands of the Hamas terrorist organization," she continued. "In reality, hundreds of trucks enter daily directly into their hands, harming the hostages and undermining the war's objectives."

Sabrigo called on cabinet members: "Enough with the games! Stop the aid in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. Stop the aid that is not being delivered in boxes to the distribution centers you claim are handling it. The most powerful card the State of Israel has to pressure Hamas is the humanitarian aid—this was true and remains so."

In conclusion, she appealed personally to the defense minister: "Minister, today you will decide whether to leave him there. Whether to assist in further strengthening Hamas, which obstructs the return of the hostages. It is well known that intense pressure is being exerted from within the IDF, particularly the COGAT unit, but these pressures must not be succumbed to. Giving in to those pushing for continued aid is a gift to the Hamas terrorist organization."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir stated last week that "the humanitarian aid currently entering Gaza is a complete disgrace. What Gaza requires is not a temporary halt to 'humanitarian' aid, but a complete cessation. When I warned and objected—and was unfortunately the only one to vote against the entry of aid a month and a half ago because it was clear to me it would provide oxygen to Hamas—people mocked me and claimed the aid to northern Gaza would last only 10 days. Now it's clear, as expected: Hamas takes control of food and goods, aiding its survival. Halting the aid will bring us closer to victory. I will demand that the Prime Minister bring the aid issue to a renewed vote at the upcoming Cabinet meeting."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened during a recent government session to leave the coalition if aid continues to reach Hamas.