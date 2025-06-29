Likud MK Amit Halevi criticized the conduct of the fighting in the Gaza Strip and called on the IDF Chief of Staff to immediately change the military plans.

"In guerrilla warfare in urban terrain, you operate sector by sector. Dozens of senior officers who publicly expressed their views demanded this approach. The previous Chief of Staff dismissed some of these officers over substantive criticism," Halevi said in an interview with 103FM.

He also stated that in his opinion, the way Eyal Zamir is managing the campaign in Gaza is flawed. "Eyal Zamir's military plans do not reflect an understanding of how to fight guerrilla warfare in urban areas. I urge Eyal Zamir to revise the plans."

"What has changed under Eyal Zamir? There is significantly stronger firepower support for each soldier entering the field, but that's not enough. It's a quantitative change, not a substantive one. This childish game must end," Halevi said.