Chabad Chassidim are marking today (Sunday) the 31st anniversary of the passing of the Lubavitcher Rebbe. Tens of thousands are expected to visit his grave at the "Montefiore" cemetery in the Queens neighborhood of New York.

U.S. President Donald Trump sent a letter to the Chabad rabbis, stating: "When I visited the grave on the anniversary of the terrible attacks of October 7th, I drew strength and inspiration from the Rebbe's legacy."

“When Edan Alexander returned to his loving parents earlier this year, after an unimaginable ordeal in the hands of Hamas, the entire country felt the power of the Ohel and the Rebbe’s enduring example. As is frequently cited in the Talmud, the Rebbe lived by the principle that when you save one life, you save an entire world," he added.

In addition to the large crowd expected at the gravesite, special gatherings will be held across the country and around the world, focusing on the Rebbe's teachings and legacy.

Special gatherings will be organized by nearly a thousand Chabad houses spread across the country, led by the Shluchim. "Young Chabad" has published a series of materials, pamphlets, and magazines about the late Rebbe, containing Torah teachings, inspirational messages, stories, and unique chapters from the Rebbe’s life—emphasizing current issues facing today's generation—which will be distributed to participants at the gatherings.

A special emphasis will be placed on in-depth study of the Rebbe’s teachings, particularly through the daily study of the Rambam.