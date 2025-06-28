We’ve just come through two truly incredible weeks. A time of national pride and strength , this time we didn’t wait, we took the initiative. We struck our enemies hard and removed the immediate threat that Iran posed to us.

The IDF and Mossad carried out an amazing operation. It showed the whole world just how strong our alliance with the United States is and how resilient Israeli society can be.

Thanks to God, this led to a huge success. These two weeks are part of the ongoing and determined campaign we’ve been leading for the past 20 months to take down Iran’s terror network. They position Israel as the strongest power in the Middle East, and one of the strongest in the world.

Naturally, following this, we’re moving to expand the Abraham Accords. We’re fully committed to doing this together with President Trump.

This is peace for peace - with real potential to bring growth and prosperity to the region and the world.

I’ve said many times: our victories and yes, we’ll also win in Gaza, with God’s help open up huge opportunities to reshape the Middle East.

Defeating Iran’s terror axis and showing Israel’s strength will break the fear that some Arab states have had toward Iran and push them to come closer to Israel.

In our region, people stay away from the weak and follow the strong. Right now, Israel is clearly the strongest player in the Middle East. Those who choose to stand with us will gain access to everything we offer security, economic opportunity, innovation, technology, values, and more.

Through the Abraham Accords, we can build a new Middle East, with Israel as a key hub connecting Africa, Asia, and Europe. A country that leads in trade, science, creativity, and development — a source of light and progress for the region and the world.

Right now, with our strong partnership with the U.S. under President Trump, it’s in the interest of countries like Saudi Arabia to join the Accords. They should be the ones “paying” for peace with Israel — we’ve already done the hard work of standing up to Iran and Hamas, who threaten them as much as they threaten us.

That’s why it’s so bizarre that anyone would even suggest that we should be the ones making concessions giving up land or agreeing to a Palestinian terror state just to get peace deals.

The idea that we need to give the Saudis a Palestinian state in return for peace is so out of touch, only the Israeli Left could think of it. Israel is a global power we don’t need to beg anyone for peace. It’s much more in their interest than in ours. If they don’t want to move forward that’s fine. We’ll keep growing and thriving without them, just like we’ve done for 77 years.

Israel will never agree to divide the land, hand over territory to our enemies, or create a terror state that puts our future at risk not even under the disguise of so-called “reforms” in the Palestinian Authority. We’ve already been there Arafat spoke peace in English and called for terror in Arabic. Only a fool repeats the same mistake again and again, expecting a different result.

This government , the one I’m proud to be part of , will not waste our hard-earned victories. We will not bow to pressure. Instead, we’ll turn our military strength into political and economic power, with pride and confidence. And we’ll work with those who want to work with us without demands that endanger our future or turn Israeli cities into the next Gaza or Be’eri.

I know Prime Minister Netanyahu well, we spend many hours together, day and night. He’s a great leader and fully understands this picture. I know he strongly opposes the idea of a Palestinian state, and I’m confident he would never even consider giving up everything we’ve achieved in this war to reward terror.

Bezalel Smotrich is the Finance Minister of Israel