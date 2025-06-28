Blaise Metreweli, who is set to assume the role of head of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) this coming October, is already facing troubling revelations about her family history.

Recently uncovered classified documents indicate that her paternal grandfather, Constantine Dobrowolski, was a defector from the Red Army and served as the chief informant for the Nazi regime in the city of Chernihiv, Ukraine, during World War II.

According to reports, Dobrowolski, known as "the butcher," was born in 1906, defected to Nazi Germany in 1941 and collaborated with the regime for several years. Nazi records describe him as a "staunch opponent of Bolshevism" and praise his activities, even referring to him as a "skilled gang fighter." These documents also state that he was involved in the executions of Jews and regime opponents.

British intelligence officials emphasized that Metreweli has no personal connection to her grandfather and never met him.

Quoted by BBC, the Foreign Office stated: “Blaise's ancestry is characterized by conflict and division and, as is the case for many with eastern European heritage, only partially understood. It is precisely this complex heritage which has contributed to her commitment to prevent conflict and protect the British public from modern threats from today's hostile states, as the next chief of MI6..”

Despite the controversy, there have been no public calls in the UK to block Metreweli’s appointment. She is widely regarded as a highly capable diplomat with extensive experience in international affairs.