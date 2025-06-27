Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, through his attorney Adv. Amit Hadad, on Friday submitted an additional request to the Jerusalem District Court to postpone his scheduled testimony in Case 4000.

The request follows a previous court decision and, according to the defense, stems from recent political and security developments that require the Prime Minister’s full attention.

According to the request filed on Netanyahu’s behalf, the conclusion of Operation Rising Lion and ongoing regional and international developments demand that the Prime Minister dedicate all his time and energy to handling top-priority national and security affairs. The defense argued that these are exceptional circumstances that should be self-evident and noted that the decision to file the request was made just one day after the operation concluded.

To support the request, a partial schedule for the Prime Minister’s upcoming week was submitted to the court in a sealed envelope due to its sensitive nature. The defense added that further details would be provided for the following week as possible.

The defense emphasized that Netanyahu’s schedule is subject to frequent changes depending on ongoing developments, making it impossible to commit in advance to fixed testimony dates. Therefore, the court is being asked to cancel the testimony sessions scheduled for the coming week until a clearer schedule is available.

Earlier, the Jerusalem District Court rejected Netanyahu’s previous request to cancel his testimony over the next two weeks, and hearings are currently set to proceed as scheduled on Monday and Wednesday.

Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman ruled that “the current request to postpone the hearing does not present sufficient grounds or detailed justification that would warrant canceling evidentiary sessions.” The prosecution opposed Netanyahu’s request earlier in the day, stating in its response that “the general reasons provided cannot justify the cancellation of two weeks of hearings, especially on the eve of the recess.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the decision, calling it “disconnected and unfortunate.” He added, “As President Trump said, it’s time to cancel this insane trial against the Prime Minister, which is nothing more than a massive witch hunt. As I told the Prime Minister yesterday—we will do everything within our means to make that happen.”

Religious Zionism Party Chairman Bezalel Smotrich also criticized the decision, saying, “The State Prosecutor’s Office and the judges presiding over Netanyahu’s trial continue to exhibit astounding detachment, insisting on acting like petty bureaucrats devoid of strategic vision, an understanding of reality, or even the most basic grasp of priorities and national interests.”