US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky, sharply criticizing him for opposing recent US military action in Iran.

"Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is. Actually, MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him," President Trump wrote in a statement posted to social media. "He is a negative force who almost always votes 'no,' no matter how good something may be."

The president accused Massie of undermining US national security and showing sympathy to Iran, which he described as a persistent threat.

"He’s a simple-minded 'grandstander' who thinks it’s good politics for Iran to have the highest level nuclear weapon, while at the same time yelling 'death to America' at every chance they get," Trump said. "Iran has killed and maimed thousands of Americans, and even took over the American Embassy in Tehran under the Carter administration."

Referring to a recent US operation in Iran, Trump said the mission was a "spectacular military success," claiming that it removed a major threat. "We had a spectacular military success yesterday, taking the 'bomb' right out of their hands (and they would use it if they could!)," he wrote.

Trump continued by denouncing Massie's record in Congress, describing him as "weak, ineffective," and likening him to "Rand Paul, Jr." for consistently voting against key legislation.

"Massie is weak, ineffective, and votes 'no' on virtually everything put before him, no matter how good something may be," the president stated. "He is disrespectful to our great military, and all that they stand for, not even acknowledging their brilliance and bravery in yesterday’s attack, which was a total and complete win."

He concluded the post by urging Republicans to reject Massie in the upcoming primary. "MAGA should drop this pathetic loser, Tom Massie, like the plague! The good news is that we will have a wonderful American patriot running against him in the Republican primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard."

"Thank you to our incredible military for the amazing job they did last night. It was really special. Make America great again," Trump added.