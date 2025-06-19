Thank you Israel for succeeding where the UN failed - in making the world a safer place.

The air is fresher, isn't it?

Thank you Israel for having taken out the garbage and may you continue to do so until you have cleaned house! Somebody had to do it but it seems that only the Jewish State had the guts to do it! Contrarily to most nations, Israel has a backbone. As a WWII veteran used to say: "An ounce of wits is more effective than 200 pounds of muscle."

Bravo!!!

Real pros!!!

Congratulations!!!

David against Goliath.

(And yes, we mourn all those who have lost their lives.)

Don't expect any gratitude from the world though. That bunch of losers at the UN will surely find a way to blame Israel for having succeeded where THEY FAILED. But never mind them, as the saying goes... "The dogs bark but the caravan moves on." Criticize as they may, the Iranian people are rejoicing over what they hope is leading to Khamenei's regime's demise and you know what? They LOVE Bibi !

From all those of us who truly care and sincerely love the Truth: Toda raba!

Thank you Mr. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Thank you Mr. Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Thank you Mr. Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir.

Thank you Intelligence Chief Shlomi Binder.

Thank you Mossad Director David Barnea.

Thank you to each Israeli Soldier and Citizen.

Thanks for being fully who you really are.

You're a beautiful People.

And above all, let's thank the God of Israel for helping his People: "O LORD, you will ordain peace for us, for you have indeed done for us all our works." (Isaiah 26.12)

Keep going at Khamenei until he has to be scooped up with a teaspoon for his funeral. (Hey, funeral rhymes with scrap metal ;-) I cannot help but laugh out loud during the day ‒ and even while in bed at night ‒ at Khamenei's decades of efforts, planning, investments, money and military equipment now going up in smoke.

And to Yahya Sinwar and Co. who loved death more than Israel loves Life : You're been served. Now enjoy! Your Iranian sponsors are on their way to meet with you. And to all those antisemites out there who are still criticizing Israel: " Les Israéliennes ont plus de couilles que vous ." (Excuse my French.)

"Then David said to the Philistine: You come to me with a sword and with a spear and with a javelin, but I come to you in the Name of the LORD of hosts, the God of the Armies of Israel, whom you have defied." (1 Samuel 17.45) "Through God we shall do bravely; it is He who will tread down our foes." (Psalm 60.14)

But let's not delude ourselves. Israel's victory over this evil regime that WAS Iran benefits the Arab League since, being free from its religious competitor, they will now double down to obtain this fictitious 'Palestine' of theirs, thus achieving diplomatically what they and Iran could not militarily. These Arab nations are already busying themselves at that homicidal task... with Macron at their head .

But let's savor the moment! Israel just added one more feat to her long list of unmatched achievements.

AM ISRAEL CHAI!!

FOREVER LIVE ISRAEL!

Marc 'Edge' Doyon is with Légende Communication , Quebec, Canada, where he is a computer graphic artist specializing in visual communication.

PS: Thanks to the greatest US President of all time: Donald J. Trump. Rest assured, he will come through.