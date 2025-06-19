Iranian news outlet Mehr published an announcement on Thursday threatening that Israel's Channel 14 is a target for missile attacks because it supports Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The announcement calls on the channel to evacuate its studios immediately. "Channel 14 supports all of Netanyahu's policies and is known as a terrorism support center.

"In the coming days, this channel will be a target for Iranian missile attacks. Therefore, there is a need to evacuate the terror channel's buildings as soon as possible and never to return," the announcement stated.

Channel 14 has yet to comment.