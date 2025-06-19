A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel. At least ten missiles were fired in the latest attack.

The public is requested to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.

At this time, the IAF is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat.

The IDF emphasized that the defense is not hermetic; therefore, it is essential to continue following the instructions of the Home Front Command.

This morning, dozens of Iranian missiles were fired towards Israel, causing heavy damage at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, as well as in buildings in Ramat Gan and Holon. 137 injured people were evacuated to hospitals by MDA teams.