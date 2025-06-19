לוחמי השריון באמירת "לשם יחוד" צילום: באדיבות המצלם

IDF tank soldiers concluded their "beret journey" on Wednesday night with a special and emotional ceremony, beginning with the "L'shem Yichud" prayer, said with sanctity and dedication.

During the ceremony, one of the soldiers stood in the center of the circle and loudly called out the words of "L'shem Yichud," as his comrades repeated after him with deep emotion: "L'shem Yichud Kudsha Brich Hu" (for the unity of the Holy One, blessed be He), and "B'dachilu u'rachimu" (with fear and with love) - words that carry deep spiritual meaning.

During the recitation, the soldier expressed the soldiers' wish to "give strength to the nation" and declared their faith in the resurrection of the dead - a symbol of the connection between spirit, tradition, and security work.

The ceremony ended with a powerful statement: "And so may it be, with a full heart," after which all the soldiers responded in unison.