For decades, many around the world—including Jews and Israelis—have clung to a dangerous myth: that Israel cannot act alone. That we depend on American permission, American firepower, and American protection.

This war with Iran has shattered that illusion—permanently.

Some are troubled. They ask why the United States isn’t leading the charge against Iran’s nuclear program and why President Trump left Israel out of the deal with the Houthis. After all, Iran has long called America the “Great Satan,” alongside Israel, which it call the “Little Satan.” They interpret Trump’s restraint as abandonment.

But those critics are missing the point—and the greatest gift of this war.

Israel is not being abandoned. Israel is being empowered.

We are doing what no other nation dared: confronting and dismantling the Islamic Republic of Iran’s axis of evil and its nuclear threat. And we are doing it alone.

That is not a failure of alliance. It is a triumph of sovereignty.

It is a declaration to the world that the Jewish state is no one’s client. No one’s charity project. We are a free nation with the courage, clarity, and capability to defend not only ourselves, but the values the West no longer has the will to protect.

This is not just a military operation—it is a reawakening of Jewish destiny. For the first time in modern history, Israel is not merely reacting to terror or defending its borders. We are leading. Morally. Strategically. Spiritually.

We are doing what America and Europe should have done years ago: confronting the world’s most dangerous regime before it unleashes unimaginable destruction.

Yes, the time may come when the U.S. joins the military offensive —particularly to destroy deeply buried nuclear sites which may need its heavier bombs. But when that moment arrives, it will be clear: the heaviest blows—the strategic, political, and moral turning points—were delivered by Israel.

And the world will never see us the same way again.

None of this would be possible without President Trump.

Ignore the headlines. Ignore the media’s obsession with imagined divisions. The truth is this: Trump has stood with us from the beginning.

His public posture—the diplomacy, the delays, the caution—was not betrayal. It was strategy. It gave diplomacy one last chance. It showed his base he tried to avoid war. It gave Iran the rope to hang itself. And it gave Israel the green light to lead.

And when the moment came, Trump honored his word—quietly, consistently, powerfully.

That’s what a true alliance looks like. Not micromanagement. Not codependence. But trust. Confidence. Shared values and shared resolve.

We are entering a new era—one where “America First” doesn’t mean “America only.” It means America empowers allies like Israel to handle global threats that also serve American interests.

This war may end the genocidal Islamic Iranian regime. But more than that, it signals the beginning of something greater: the strategic and spiritual rebirth of Jewish sovereignty.

And this is only the beginning.

As Iran’s Shiite threat collapses, we must prepare for what follows: the Sunni Islamist axis led by Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood—waiting to fill the void. The battle is far from over.

But Israel is no longer the world's refugee project. No longer the dependent child of Western powers. We are a sovereign nation fulfilling our biblical destiny—rising with moral clarity where others hesitate.

This is the greatest gift of this war.

And it’s a moment we must not squander.

Thank you, God. Thank you Prime Minister Netanyahu. And thank you, President Trump.

Avi Abelow is the CEO of Pulse of Israel, delivering news and analysis from an unapologetically Zionist perspective. He is hosting the 3rd Annual “Pulse of Israel Conference” in Jerusalem, hopefully in July.