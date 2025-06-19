It’s a fair question.

Right now, our nation is at war. Missile alerts are being sounded. Lives have been lost. Families are being displaced. The uncertainty is real.

So why, in the midst of all this, am I sharing tips about buying a home in Israel?

Because war has consequences.

I know this all too well.

Soldiers in my battalion collected the bodies on October 7th, 8th, and 9th.

We’ve seen the horrors.

We carried the weight of what happened (then, now and forever).

This past Friday our mission changed, in that we are currently deployed to be ready “for anything”, God forbid.

This is not theoretical. It’s real.

And so is the enemy’s goal. They want us gone. Not just our soldiers, they want civilians gone. Families gone. Jews gone from our land.

This is why they don’t just target military infrastructure. They aim for our homes, our schools our hospitals and our cities, because they want to make life in Israel feel unlivable. Because fear is their weapon of choice.

But we have a response. We must have a response.

And it’s not just with blown up beepers or airstrikes.

It’s by choosing life.

It’s by planting deeper roots.

It’s by showing up, staying strong, and saying clearly: Am Yisrael Chai.

So yes, I am posting smart home-buying tips.

Because every family that buys a home in Israel is a blow to their agenda.

Because every child growing up in a Jewish home here is living proof that they failed.

Because every couple that says, “We’re staying, we’re building, we’re living, ” is our form of resistance.

You want to help the country? Don’t just post on social media.

Don’t just say “we stand with Israel.” Live it.

Buy here. Build here. Raise your family here.

Let your life here be the answer.

If you're a Jew living outside of Israel and you've thought about buying in Israel, now is the time. Let your next move be your statement that you stand with us, not just with words, but with presence.

And if you’re here already but feeling unsure, worried about the future, questioning your plans, know this: you’re not alone and you’re not crazy. But don’t let fear decide your story.

My great grandfather (my mother’s grandfather) was a soldier in Israel’s 1948 War of Independence. When he joined, they gave him a metal stick to fight with because they didn’t have a spare gun to give him. That was over 75 years ago, and although they still hate us, we have come very far since then, have we not?

This land is ours, so let’s own it. In every sense of the word.

Am Yisroel Chai, now more than ever and if you need a mortgage - call me!

Here I am in miluim:

Steven Tzvi Gleiberman on reserve duty Courtesy

Steven Tzvi Gleiberman grew up in Brooklyn, NY. Wishing to add meaning and purpose into his life, he moved to Jerusalem, where he met his wife and works as a mortgage broker, helping (primarily) English speakers buy homes in Israel. His book, "From Scroll to Soul", is available on Amazon. His website is https://stevenzvi.wix.com/website.