A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. At least two missiles were launched in the latest attack.

Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. Sirens were activated in Tel Aviv and other locations in central Israel.

The public was instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.

The IDF stated that leaving the protected space is only permitted following an explicit directive and that the public must continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.

Several minutes after the launch was detected, the IDF stated, "A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel. The public is requested to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command. At this time, the IAF is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat."

The IDF noted that "the defense is not hermetic; therefore, it is essential to continue following the instructions of the Home Front Command."

At least one missile was intercepted. A second missile landed in Jordanian territory.