As part of Binyamin Council’s emergency preparedness efforts, a large-scale drill was held on Tuesday, simulating a missile strike on a community.

The drill took place in the town of Kerem Re’im and involved the IDF, Home Front Command, police, Magen David Adom (MDA), fire and rescue services, and the council’s emergency response teams.

Led by Judea and Samaria Division Commander Brig. Gen. Yaki Dolf and Binyamin Brigade Commander Col. A., the drill included multiple emergency scenarios, including a direct hit from heavy ballistic missiles launched from Iran.

Governor Yisrael Ganz concluded: “There is no time for hesitation — we must be ready at any moment. These are scenarios that neither the state nor we have previously encountered. We have top-level teams, and we will continue to sharpen our skills and conduct drills to be prepared for these extreme situations.”

Yesterday, Yisrael Ganz, together with council leadership, toured destruction sites in Bat Yam and Rehovot caused by missile strikes. There, they learned from local mayors Tzvika Brot and Matan Dil about municipal-level emergency response and crisis management, as part of ongoing efforts to improve the council’s preparedness.