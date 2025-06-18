The IDF Farsi-language spokesperson published a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, referring Iranians who are seeking to improve their life to the Mossad.

"We understand your difficult situation in light of the difficult circumstances the regime has created for you," the post notes.

According to the post, the IDF has received many messages from people who are worried about the current uncertain future. "Even those who identify themselves as members of the regime's security institutions express their fear, despair, and anger at what is happening in Iran and ask us to contact Israeli authorities, so that Iran does not suffer the same fate as Lebanon and Gaza."

The spokesperson clarified that it is not the appropriate authority for such requests. However, it continued: "But the least we can do is refer you to the Mossad," adding a link to the Mossad's website. "Maybe-maybe you'll find a new way to improve your situation there."

It instructed those who wish to reach out to do so using only an external VPN.

"We understand that you are yearning for a better future. May God Almighty be your helper and companion," the message concluded.